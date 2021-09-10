Mega-caps are undervalued vs. rest of S&P 500 - Qualivian Investment Partners

Sep. 10, 2021 11:21 AM ETFB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor22 Comments

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background
champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aamer Khan and Cyril Malak, co-founders of Qualivian Investment Partners, argued in a letter to investors that mega-cap stocks are actually undervalued compared to the rest of the S&P 500.
  • While they acknowledged that nominal price-to-earnings ratios for these stocks were higher than the average for the S&P 500, Khan and Malak said simple P/E failed to account for the significant growth rates achieved by names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).
  • Instead, they pointed to statistics indicating that Big Tech actually trades at a more modest valuation than the S&P 500 as a whole when projected growth rates are taken into account.
  • "Considering their potential earnings growth, the stocks seem undervalued vs. the index, which itself seems overvalued relative to its past long-term earnings growth rate," they said in a fund letter released this week.
  • For instance, in statistics provided by Qualivian, the PEG ratio -- a statistic that divides the P/E ratio of a stock by the growth rate of its earnings -- for the Big Tech names varies from 1.1x to 2.3x. Meanwhile, the figure for the S&P 500 as a whole sits at 2.7x.
  • Khan and Malak added that earnings at the major tech firms might be understated because of the way GAAP accounting principles handle investment spending.
  • "Their future earnings should easily outpace that of the S&P 500 while their valuation is at a modest premium on next year’s earnings and at a discount on earnings five years out," they said.
  • Looking at the performance of the mega-cap stocks in 2021 so far, GOOGL, MSFT and FB have outperformed the S&P 500 as a whole. Meanwhile, AMZN and AAPL have fallen short:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.