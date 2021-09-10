Mega-caps are undervalued vs. rest of S&P 500 - Qualivian Investment Partners
Sep. 10, 2021 11:21 AM ETFB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Aamer Khan and Cyril Malak, co-founders of Qualivian Investment Partners, argued in a letter to investors that mega-cap stocks are actually undervalued compared to the rest of the S&P 500.
- While they acknowledged that nominal price-to-earnings ratios for these stocks were higher than the average for the S&P 500, Khan and Malak said simple P/E failed to account for the significant growth rates achieved by names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).
- Instead, they pointed to statistics indicating that Big Tech actually trades at a more modest valuation than the S&P 500 as a whole when projected growth rates are taken into account.
- "Considering their potential earnings growth, the stocks seem undervalued vs. the index, which itself seems overvalued relative to its past long-term earnings growth rate," they said in a fund letter released this week.
- For instance, in statistics provided by Qualivian, the PEG ratio -- a statistic that divides the P/E ratio of a stock by the growth rate of its earnings -- for the Big Tech names varies from 1.1x to 2.3x. Meanwhile, the figure for the S&P 500 as a whole sits at 2.7x.
- Khan and Malak added that earnings at the major tech firms might be understated because of the way GAAP accounting principles handle investment spending.
- "Their future earnings should easily outpace that of the S&P 500 while their valuation is at a modest premium on next year’s earnings and at a discount on earnings five years out," they said.
- Looking at the performance of the mega-cap stocks in 2021 so far, GOOGL, MSFT and FB have outperformed the S&P 500 as a whole. Meanwhile, AMZN and AAPL have fallen short: