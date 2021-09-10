Affirm stock soars on robust GMV momentum, revenue gains

Sep. 10, 2021 11:15 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM +28.6%) stock continues to surge after the "Buy Now, Pay Later" service provider reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 revenue and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance.
  • Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey points to the company's strong gross merchandise volume momentum as Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) introduces its ShopPay offering and prepares to launch on Amazon. The company added thousands of ShopPay merchants, bringing its total to 29K and maintaining ~10.5% net revenue yield, and logged in 97% customer growth, the analyst said. GMV of $2.48B exceeded the Street's $2.08B consensus.
  • He rates AFRM a Buy and lifts his price target to $150 from $120.
  • Amazon selected Affirm as its first BNPL option late last month, more than a year after Shopify added Affirm as a payment partner in July 2020
  • Jeffrey expects to see "robust GMV upside, despite falling Peloton concentration, owing to Shopify and perhaps Amazon in FY23." He sees up to 32% FY2022 GMV upside and 80%+ in FY23.
  • SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira estimates that Affirm is priced at 20x forward sales, what he calls an attractive valuation.
