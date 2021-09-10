UP Fintech stock soars after nearly triple digits growth in funded accounts

  • UP Fintech (TIGR +14.1%) after its Q2 earnings report, where despite challenging market conditions there was a significant jump in the number of newly funded accounts and the total account balance.
  • Total revenues increased 98.7% year-over-year to $60.2M; Total net revenues increased 95.0% year-over-year to $55.4M.
  • Net loss was $21.5M or net loss per ADS diluted was $0.149, as compared to a net income of $2.9M or net income per ADS diluted of US$0.021 in the same quarter of last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $4.4M or net loss per ADS diluted was $0.030, as compared to a $4.7M non-GAAP net income or net income per ADS – diluted of $0.033 in the same quarter of last year.
  • Total account balance increased 188.9% year-over-year to $23.9B.
  • Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 187.7% year-over-year to $3.5B.
  • Total number of customers with deposits increased 215.2% year-over-year to 529.1K.
  • "As we continue to invest in our internationalization, there was a significant increase in the number of newly funded accounts and the total account balance. We added 153,100 funded accounts in the second quarter, an increase of 353.5% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter; of these newly acquired accounts, over 60% came from international markets," stated Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and term deposits were $313.2M, compared to $98.4M as of December 31, 2020.
