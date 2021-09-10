Visa's U.S. spending momentum gauge slows in August

Sep. 10, 2021

  • Visa's (V -0.6%) U.S. Spending Momentum Index ("SMI") falls to 109.6 in August, down 2.9 points from July, but still stays above 100, showing that consumers are still spending more than they did a year ago.
  • "Although consumer spending momentum downshifted in August, the recovery remains on track," Visa Chief Economist Wayne Best said. "Based on a strong first half and our forecast for economic growth to reaccelerate after a brief pause during the third quarter, U.S. consumer spending for the full year of 2021 should still expand at its fastest pace in decades."
  • During August, the SMI for discretionary purchases fell 2.0 points from July to 105.8, while the SMI for non-discretionary purchases was unchanged at 100.1.
  • The momentum slowed across all regions in the U.S., with the deceleration most pronounced in the South, where it dropped 4.7 points to 108.7.
  • The August SMI was 109.3 in the Northeast, 108.3 in the Midwest, and 111.2 in the West.
  • In August, BofA Economist Michelle Meyer pointed out that total card spending slipped 1.3% in July on a M/M seasonally adjusted basis as the increase in services spending moderated and due to the shift of Amazon's Prime Day to June.
