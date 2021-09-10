Take-Two dips 2% as analysts see 'blemish' in 'GTA' delays

Grand Theft Auto Video Game Rakes In 800 Million Dollars Within One Day Of Sales
Mario Tama/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.