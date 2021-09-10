Take-Two dips 2% as analysts see 'blemish' in 'GTA' delays
Sep. 10, 2021
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 1.5% lower today in reaction to last night's revelation that some planned next-gen enhancements to its core Grand Theft Auto V/Grand Theft Auto Online franchise would be delayed to the spring.
- That news disappointed analysts, who nonetheless didn't see the move delivering a lingering impact.
- KeyBanc is Neutral, rating the stock at Sector Weight, and it says that missing the holiday sales period (the updates were set for Nov. 11, and now will come in March) is an "incremental negative," compounded by the fact that the games will shift into a loaded fiscal fourth quarter.
- And while the company reiterated its guidance nonetheless, the news means that the built-in cushion in the outlook has probably narrowed, the bank says.
- Bulls realize the news is a hit to the stock as well. BMO Capital Markets is "concerned" about a recent pattern of delays, but says while the news is disappointing, "we'd rather have TTWO release polished, glitch-free games." The firm still has a $225 price target, implying a healthy 45% upside.
- It's "another blemish" on Take-Two after other recent delays, Truist Securities says while holding a Buy rating and $200 target.
- Just over a month ago, the stock dipped 8% after disclosing on its earnings call that two immersive core titles were shifting later in 2022 than expected.
- But in news of on-time releases, the company's NBA 2K22 has launched worldwide.