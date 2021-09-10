NetEase recovers slightly after newspaper report on potential halt is softened (update)
Sep. 10, 2021
- Update 12:52pm: Adds comment from Bernstein note.
- NetEase rose 0.6% at least partly after a report yesterday that the Chinese government would halt new approvals for video games was softened in an update of the story.
- The South China Morning Post originally reported that China would halt approvals for new online games, though an updated version of the story said that Chinese regulators have temporarily slowed their approvals of new online games.
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) fell 1% today after dropping 2.9% on the report yesterday. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) rose 0.5%.
- Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu said in a note earlier that it appears notable that both NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Bilibili (BILI) refuted the SCMP report and some industry contacts told the research firm about a slowdown or pause in approvals for maybe 3-6 months.
- Last week China's regulator announced a new set of tighter regulations over the country’s games industry, including limiting the number of hours that minors can play.
