Advaxis reaches five month high after better than expected financials
Sep. 10, 2021 2:16 PM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Adding nearly a third to hover near the highest level since early April, Advaxis (ADXS +32.4%) shares are on track to record the biggest one-day gain since January 2019 after the company’s Q3 financials for fiscal 2021 came ahead of expectations.
- About 62.1 million shares have changed hands, indicating over nine times the average daily volume.
- In Q3, the company managed to cut its operating expenses by ~25% to $4.3M, and the cash and equivalents improved ~79.7% from the end of fiscal 2020 to $45.3M.
- Heading into the earnings release, Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) had lost ~44.3%, and today, the company laid out a range of milestones expected over the next 12-18 months, including the top line results from a Phase 2 study for aspacytarabine as a first-line therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia.
- Advaxis is preparing to trade under the ticker symbol “BSTX” with a new name, Biosight Therapeutics, when its merger with Biosight closes in Q4 FY2021.