Apple only faces 'fractional headwind' from Epic Games injunction - Loup Ventures

Sep. 10, 2021 2:31 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Apple Inc Logo in Brushed Metal Store Facade
PeskyMonkey/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Friday that an injunction forcing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to allow third-party payment systems for in-app purchases on its App Store represents only a "fractional headwind" for the tech giant.
  • Munster told CNBC that the iPhone maker will likely continue to receive its 30% cut of most purchases because consumers will still default to using the AAPL system.
  • Earlier on Friday, a California judge issued a permanent injunction forcing AAPL to let app developers direct their users to third-party payment methods outside the App Store ecosystem. The ruling came as part of Epic Games' antitrust case against AAPL.
  • The Loup Ventures managing partner argued that the typical consumer will continue to see value in using AAPL for payments because it offers convenience and security.
  • "I ultimately bet on humans being lazy and if the price is the same, they will likely just continue to transact on platform," he said.
  • AAPL ticked up at the start of Friday's session but suffered a sharp dip in midday action as news of the injunction was released. Shares quickly stabilized, but AAPL remained lower by 2.6% just before 2:15 PM ET, trading at $150.12:

