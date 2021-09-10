Apple only faces 'fractional headwind' from Epic Games injunction - Loup Ventures
Sep. 10, 2021 2:31 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor125 Comments
- Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Friday that an injunction forcing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to allow third-party payment systems for in-app purchases on its App Store represents only a "fractional headwind" for the tech giant.
- Munster told CNBC that the iPhone maker will likely continue to receive its 30% cut of most purchases because consumers will still default to using the AAPL system.
- Earlier on Friday, a California judge issued a permanent injunction forcing AAPL to let app developers direct their users to third-party payment methods outside the App Store ecosystem. The ruling came as part of Epic Games' antitrust case against AAPL.
- The Loup Ventures managing partner argued that the typical consumer will continue to see value in using AAPL for payments because it offers convenience and security.
- "I ultimately bet on humans being lazy and if the price is the same, they will likely just continue to transact on platform," he said.
- AAPL ticked up at the start of Friday's session but suffered a sharp dip in midday action as news of the injunction was released. Shares quickly stabilized, but AAPL remained lower by 2.6% just before 2:15 PM ET, trading at $150.12:
- Longer-term, AAPL is sitting just off its all-time highs. It set a closing peak of $156.69 on Sept. 7 and has established an intraday 52-week high of $157.26: