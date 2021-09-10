Sonos to raise most speaker prices by 10% amid chip shortage
Sep. 10, 2021 2:22 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Sonos (SONO -0.4%) share prices spiked temporarily as the company announced it will raise most of its speakers' prices by ~10% beginning Sunday, Sept 12. The price increase was previously mentioned in August during the company's quarterly earnings call.
- The speaker manufacturer is facing difficulties meeting high consumer demand as logistics challenges and input shortages and cost inflation has lowered the available supply of their products. CFO Brittany Bagley said that the company's transfer of production capabilities to Malaysia had a much lower effect on supply than the ongoing shortages, including the global dearth of semiconductor chips.
- Several other smart home competitors, including Sony, have also raised prices due to rising costs.
- Both companies boosted their FY guidance after announcing their quarterly earnings in August.