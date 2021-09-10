Liberia-ArcelorMittal amend contract to expand mining, logistics operations in country
Sep. 10, 2021 2:51 PM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Government of the Republic of Liberia and ArcelorMittal (MT -0.2%) amended an agreement which will allow the company to expand its mining and logistics operations in the country.
- The company said, with the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) amendment coming into effect, ArcelorMittal Liberia will significantly ramp up production of premium iron ore and generate new jobs in Liberia.
- The expansion project — which include processing, rail and port facilities — will be one of the largest mining projects in West Africa. The capital required to finalize the project is expected to be ~$0.8B, as it is effectively a brownfield expansion.
- The expansion project includes the construction of a new concentration plant and the substantial expansion of mining operations, with the first concentrate expected in late 2023, ramping up to 15M tons per annum.
- The company will have reservation for expansion for at least up to 30mt. Other users may be allowed to invest for additional rail capacity.