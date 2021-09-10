Ximalaya to reportedly seek Hong Kong IPO just days after canceling U.S. one
Sep. 10, 2021 By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Tencent-backed Chinese podcast platform Ximalaya (XIMA) will reportedly file for a Hong Kong IPO next week, just days after canceling plans to join the New York Stock Exchange amid Beijing’s crackdown on the Asian nation’s companies listing in America.
- Reuters quoted unnamed sources Friday as saying that the company plans to file for a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as Monday. The sources said the stock would probably begin trading before year’s end. Reuters said Ximalaya didn’t respond to a request for comment.
- The news came just one day after Ximalaya became the latest of at least a half-dozen Chinese companies to cancel U.S. initial public offerings.
- Firms have been nixing their New York IPOs amid Beijing’s crackdown on Chinese companies that list in the United States. For instance, regulators have targeted many Chinese tech companies for alleged failures to do such things as protect gig workers’ rights or consumers’ data.
- However, many analysts believe the crackdown really stems from worsening U.S.-Chinese relations, coupled with government embarrassment that many of the nation’s high-profile companies have been listing overseas.
- Ximalaya certainly fits the bill, as the company’s 250M monthly average users make it China’s largest platform for podcasts, audio books and online classes.
- The company has also gotten pre-IPO backing not only from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) but also from General Atlantic, Sony (NYSE:SONY), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and other venture-capital and strategic investors.
- But Reuters reported in May that Beijing was already strong-arming Ximalaya to list in Hong Kong instead of the United States.