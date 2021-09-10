DigitalBridge explores sale of its Andean Telecom Partners unit - Bloomberg
Sep. 10, 2021 3:41 PM ET
- An affiliate of DigitalBridge Group (DBRG -0.1%) has hired an adviser and is gauging interest in Andean Telecom Partners from potential buyers, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- The business, an owner of telecom towers and fiber networks in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, may get a price of $2B or more in a sale, they said. DigitalBridge, then known as Colony Capital, acquired Andean Telecom Partners in 2017. The company says it's the largest provider of digital infrastructure in the Andean region, with its portfolio of telecom towers, rooftops, small cells, and optical fiber networks.
- The telecom infrastructure industry has been undergoing consolidation in the past couple of years. In January, American Tower agreed to buy Telxius Towers, comprised of about 31K communications sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina for about $9.4B.