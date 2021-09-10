Disney sending six films to theater-exclusive release
Sep. 10, 2021 5:15 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor59 Comments
- Disney's doubling down on the box office, in response to recent hits giving it a leading position in theatrical releases.
- The studio says six upcoming films will get exclusive theatrical runs before moving to digital.
- Eternals, The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong and The King's Man will all hit theaters for an exclusive 45-day window, the studio says. And animation entry Encanto will have a 30-day window in theaters, starting Nov. 24, before heading to Disney+.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) has five of the top eight grossing films of 2021.
- “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season," says Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution chief Kareem Daniel.
- In other Disney news, its live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now set for a 2023 release.
- Disney's success has been marked most recently by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - a release it didn't debut simultaneously on Disney+ but sent to theaters, and which smashed Labor Day weekend records.