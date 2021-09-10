Disney sending six films to theater-exclusive release

Sep. 10, 2021 5:15 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor59 Comments
  • Disney's doubling down on the box office, in response to recent hits giving it a leading position in theatrical releases.
  • The studio says six upcoming films will get exclusive theatrical runs before moving to digital.
  • Eternals, The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong and The King's Man will all hit theaters for an exclusive 45-day window, the studio says. And animation entry Encanto will have a 30-day window in theaters, starting Nov. 24, before heading to Disney+.
  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) has five of the top eight grossing films of 2021.
  • “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season," says Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution chief Kareem Daniel.
  • In other Disney news, its live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now set for a 2023 release.
  • Disney's success has been marked most recently by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - a release it didn't debut simultaneously on Disney+ but sent to theaters, and which smashed Labor Day weekend records.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.