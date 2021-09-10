Caesars Entertainment prices $1.2B senior notes

Sep. 10, 2021 5:29 PM ETCZRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) prices an offering of $1.2B aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029 at par.
  • Sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on or about September 24, 2021,
  • The size of the Notes Offering was increased by $200M aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement.
  • Net proceeds of the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to tender, redeem, repurchase, defease or satisfy and discharge all of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 of Caesars Resort Collection, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, together with all accrued interest, fees and premiums, and (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.