Caesars Entertainment prices $1.2B senior notes
Sep. 10, 2021 5:29 PM ETCZRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) prices an offering of $1.2B aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029 at par.
- Sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on or about September 24, 2021,
- The size of the Notes Offering was increased by $200M aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement.
- Net proceeds of the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to tender, redeem, repurchase, defease or satisfy and discharge all of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 of Caesars Resort Collection, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, together with all accrued interest, fees and premiums, and (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing.