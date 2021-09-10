Atlas Air completes pay raise negotiations with pilots
Sep. 10, 2021 5:48 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announces that it has completed negotiations for a new bargaining contract with its Atlas Air and Souther Air pilots.
- The agreement, which will last for five years, is one of the last major steps in completing Atlas' merger with Souther Airlines in 2016. Atlas has been in binding arbitration with the pilots union since 2019.
- Pay increases and enhanced health benefits will be effective beginning in October.
- “Our company has long prepared for this investment in our pilots and has factored these new terms and conditions into customer contract negotiations,” Atlas CEO John W. Dietrich commented.
