'Outer Banks,' 'Vivo' pace Netflix to another easy streaming ratings win
Sep. 12, 2021 11:02 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), DIS, AMZN, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Teen drama Outer Banks maintained its overall lead, and animated film Vivo built on its previous week, to pace Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to another dominating position in streaming viewership.
- The pioneer streaming-video company swept the overall top 10 in Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Aug. 9-Aug. 15), and took all 10 slots in the acquired-series and original-series charts as well.
- The top two overall programs remained the same as last week: Outer Banks led by streaming 1.16 billion minutes, and Netflix's All American was second with 883 million minutes. But also, its Pixar-clone animated film Vivo was third-best overall, streaming 802 million minutes a week after its release.
- They were followed by some of Netflix's reliable acquired series: Cocomelon at No. 4 (714 million minutes); Grey's Anatomy at No. 5 (659 million); The Walking Dead at No. 6 (606 million minutes); and Criminal Minds at No. 7 (564 million minutes).
- Netflix dominated the acquired series chart with those shows and NCIS, Chicago Med, Flash, Heartland and Manifest.
- The original-series chart, led by Outer Banks and Hit & Run (549 million minutes), also featured Netflix's Grace and Frankie (465 million); Virgin River (419 million); Car Masters: Rust to Riches (290 million); and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (265 million).
- Only the streaming movies chart had a non-Netflix intruder, and it was Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) - though Netflix's aggressive "movie per week" release approach continues to pay off. Netflix topped that chart with Vivo (802 million minutes) and The Kissing Booth 3 (451 million); Disney placed recent film Luca at No. 3 with 372 million minutes, just ahead of Netflix's Major Payne (335 million) and Beckett (319 million) at Nos. 4 and 5.
- Disney+ had positions 6-8 with Jungle Cruise (213 million minutes); Moana (147 million) and Raya and the Last Dragon (145 million).
- And Nielsen notes 10 shows or movies this week garnered at least half of their viewing from households of color - including All American, Vivo, and Cocomelon. Spanish-language Snitch Cartel: Origins from Netflix led that group with 91% of its viewing coming from Hispanic households.
- (Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Disney+ (DIS).)