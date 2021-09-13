Zymeworks' zanidatamab shows encouraging antitumor activity in esophageal cancer

  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in first-line HER2-expressing Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA).
  • Thirty patients had been treated with zanidatamab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, and 14 patients remained on treatment.
  • The confirmed objective response rate was 68.2% and the disease control rate was 90.9% in 22 HER2-positive response-evaluable patients.
  • Treatment related adverse events were generally consistent with previous reports of zanidatamab and/or the chemotherapy regimens, with the majority reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.
  • An updated and expanded data set will be presented at the ESMO Annual Congress held September 16-21, 2021.
