Zymeworks' zanidatamab shows encouraging antitumor activity in esophageal cancer
Sep. 12, 2021 11:52 PM ET By: Mamta Mayani
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in first-line HER2-expressing Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA).
- Thirty patients had been treated with zanidatamab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, and 14 patients remained on treatment.
- The confirmed objective response rate was 68.2% and the disease control rate was 90.9% in 22 HER2-positive response-evaluable patients.
- Treatment related adverse events were generally consistent with previous reports of zanidatamab and/or the chemotherapy regimens, with the majority reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.
- An updated and expanded data set will be presented at the ESMO Annual Congress held September 16-21, 2021.