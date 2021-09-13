Nuix buys Natural-language processing firm, Topos Labs
Sep. 13, 2021 2:29 AM ETNuix Limited (NXLLF)By: SA News Team
- Topos is a software firm headquartered in Boston. Its early-stage platform can automate accurate analysis and classification of complex content in documents, electronic communications, and social media.
- The initial cost of the acquisition is $5 million on financial close, with the potential for a further $20 million comprised of $18.5 million cash payable to the seller of the shares in Topos, and up to $1.5 million in performance rights payable over 30 months.
- Nuix (OTCPK:NXLLF) CEO Rod Vawdrey: “Topos will strengthen Nuix’s product offering by helping customers get to relevant data even faster. The potential for user-friendly dashboards and for users to easily customise the software to their specific needs also reflects Nuix’sfocus on empowering our customers to search through unstructured data at speed and scale. We look forward to Christopher Stephenson [Topos CEO] and his talented team joining Nuix.”
- The closing is expected by September 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.