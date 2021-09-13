Relief provides regulatory update for RLF-100 in U.K.
Sep. 13, 2021 3:15 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)NRXPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) has received scientific advice from U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) relating to its lead investigational drug, RLF-100 (aviptadil), for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to severe COVID-19.
- The guidance included advice on the appropriate pathway for submission of an application for conditional marketing approval (CMA) for the intravenous formulation of RLF-100, subject to all data from the U.S. Phase 2b/3 study conducted by partner, NeuroRx (NASDAQ:NRXP).
- According to the MHRA, a CMA through rolling review or expedited review process would be an appropriate pathway to ensure speedy access to beneficial treatments for COVID-19.
- Relief also reported today that it has held discussions with the EMA pertaining to the regulatory path forward for RLF-100 in the European Union.
- Last month, NRXP reported additional findings from Phase 2b/3 aviptadil trial in Acute Respiratory Failure due to Critical COVID-19.