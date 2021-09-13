Paysafe team up with bunq to provide cash services
Sep. 13, 2021
- Bunq, the app-based Dutch challenger bank, has partnered with Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to provide customers with access to cash services.
- Customers who prefer to use cash in their daily lives can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe's eCash solutions, to conveniently add cash into their bunq accounts.
- The collaboration between Paysafe and bunq, which commences with 21 European countries, facilitates quick and secure cash deposits directly via the bunq mobile app: After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a unique barcode for the transaction.
- Paysafecash is available at around 190,000 payment points in 29 countries including the U.S. and Canada, providing an extensive network for bunq customers in the 21 countries where the service has been activated.
- Shares are up 1.05% PM.