Newegg expects its financial performance for the 2H21 to remain strong; shares up 7%
Sep. 13, 2021 6:38 AM ETNewegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)By: SA News Team
- Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) expects the full-year 2021 net sales to be ~$2.4B and net income to be between $36.1 and $40.1M.
- Specifically, for the six-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects to achieve net sales of ~$1.2B and net income between $14.5 and $18.5M.
- Robert Chang, Newegg’s CFO: “These financial forecasts reflect significant expected growth over the prior year, and we are excited about our future prospects. We expect to see continued strength in customer demand for technology products and anticipate a good holiday season, brought about in part by our deeper engagement with customers, our overall strength and the execution of our growth strategies.”
- The Company is also exploring avenues to raise additional capital, including the possibility of offering newly issued common shares. Any potential offering is subject to board approval, market conditions, and other factors.
- Shares +7% premarket.
