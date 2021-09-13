SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture introduces next generation all-electric solar delivery van
Sep. 13, 2021 6:39 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy(NASDAQ:SPI) +2% premarket, has announced that its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van.
- EdisonFuture's electric delivery van EF1-V series, utilized the same chassis and platform of EdisonFuture's EF1-T Pickup Truck series.
- The delivery van is developed in a partnership with Icona, featuring sliding doors on the side and easy access doors at the rear with unique solar charging option on the roof.
- "Our vision for EdisionFuture is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focuses on and innovative design, energy efficiency and purpose-driven mobility applications. This new product will enable last mile delivery fleets significantly reduce the carbon impact of their operations," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.