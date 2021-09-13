SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture introduces next generation all-electric solar delivery van

Sep. 13, 2021 6:39 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • SPI Energy(NASDAQ:SPI) +2% premarket, has announced that its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van.
  • EdisonFuture's electric delivery van EF1-V series, utilized the same chassis and platform of EdisonFuture's EF1-T Pickup Truck series.
  • The delivery van is developed in a partnership with Icona, featuring sliding doors on the side and easy access doors at the rear with unique solar charging option on the roof.
  • "Our vision for EdisionFuture is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focuses on and innovative design, energy efficiency and purpose-driven mobility applications. This new product will enable last mile delivery fleets significantly reduce the carbon impact of their operations," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.