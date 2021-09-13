U.K. launches world’s largest clinical trial for early detection of cancer
Sep. 13, 2021 6:48 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has rolled out the world’s largest clinical trial for early cancer detection using the Galleri test developed by GRAIL Inc.
- The NHS-Galleri trial designed to assess how well the test performs in the state-run health service will enroll 140,000 volunteers across eight areas of England. The test can detect more than 50 types of cancer using blood at the symptomatic stage.
- Recently, the U.S. life sciences company focused on cancer genomics, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) claimed it completed the acquisition of GRAIL following an agreement first announced in 2020.
- Commenting on the launch, Harpal Kumar, president of GRAIL (GRAL), said: “The Galleri test can not only detect a wide range of cancer types but can also predict where the cancer is in the body with a high degree of accuracy.”
- “The test is particularly strong at detecting deadly cancers and has a very low rate of false positives,” he added.
- An earlier spin out of Illumina (ILMN), GRAIL (GRAL), attempted its public debut before the former made the buyout deal.