U.K. launches world’s largest clinical trial for early detection of cancer

Sep. 13, 2021 6:48 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Medical concept image Blood test
Ca-ssis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has rolled out the world’s largest clinical trial for early cancer detection using the Galleri test developed by GRAIL Inc.
  • The NHS-Galleri trial designed to assess how well the test performs in the state-run health service will enroll 140,000 volunteers across eight areas of England. The test can detect more than 50 types of cancer using blood at the symptomatic stage.
  • Recently, the U.S. life sciences company focused on cancer genomics, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) claimed it completed the acquisition of GRAIL following an agreement first announced in 2020.
  • Commenting on the launch, Harpal Kumar, president of GRAIL (GRAL), said: “The Galleri test can not only detect a wide range of cancer types but can also predict where the cancer is in the body with a high degree of accuracy.”
  • “The test is particularly strong at detecting deadly cancers and has a very low rate of false positives,” he added.
  • An earlier spin out of Illumina (ILMN), GRAIL (GRAL), attempted its public debut before the former made the buyout deal.
