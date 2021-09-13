Nike cut at BTIG on concerns over 'severe' supply chain disruption
Sep. 13, 2021
- BTIG downgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a Neutral rating from Buy as it points to NKE severe supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID driven factory shutdowns in Vietnam that have worsened since the company's last earnings report.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We believe the risk of significant cancellations beginning this holiday and running through at least next spring has risen materially for NKE as it is now facing at least two months of virtually no unit production at its Vietnamese factories which accounted for 51% of footwear and 30% of apparel units (43% of total units) last year."
- Lyon and team say they are hard-pressed to see a scenario in which estimates on Nike will be revised higher this year. BTIG sets a fair value of $152 on Nike by taking into account a blend of 33X the 2023 EPS estimate, 25X the EBITDA estimate and discounted cash flow.
- Shares of Nike are down 0.67% premarket to $162.50.
