Linde to expand production capacity in Florida
Sep. 13, 2021 7:03 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: SA News Team
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet the demand for industrial gases.
- Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment.
- The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023.
- "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."