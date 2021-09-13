Linde to expand production capacity in Florida

Sep. 13, 2021 7:03 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: SA News Team
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet the demand for industrial gases.
  • Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment.
  • The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023.
  • "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."
