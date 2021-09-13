Stanley Black & Decker acquires Excel Industries in bolt-on deal
Sep. 13, 2021 7:05 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) strikes a bolt-on deal to acquire Excel Industries for $375M. in cash.
- Excel is described as a leading designer and manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf-care equipment under the Hustler and BigDog brands. Excel serves approximately 1.4K active independent equipment dealer outlets that stock, sell and service Hustler and BigDog products in the United States and Canada.
- "Excel brings a range of premier, commercial grade and prosumer turf-care equipment, an extensive dealer network, a talented team and a loyal customer base," notes Stanly Black & Decker CEO James Loree.
- The acquisition is expected be modestly accretive to Stanley Black & Decker's EPS in year one, and accretive to EPS by approximately $0.15 - $0.20 by year three, excluding charges. The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings.
- See Stanley Black & Decker's growth grades.