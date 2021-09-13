MiMedx plunges after setback for two late-stage musculoskeletal clinical trials
Sep. 13, 2021 7:21 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has lost ~43.3% in the pre-market after the company said it did not meet primary endpoints in two late-stage musculoskeletal clinical trials for the company’s amniotic tissue technology called micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM).
- With the failure in the Phase 3 study for Plantar Fasciitis (PF), the company said it will not pursue a marketing application for the indication.
- While Phase 2B clinical trial for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) did not meet primary endpoints based on topline results from an interim analysis of the six-month efficacy data, the company is planning to advance confirmatory efficacy studies for the indication.
- Throughout the studies, mdHACM product was found safe and well-tolerated, MiMedx (MDXG) said in a statement.
- Read: In April, the company said the last patients completed the clinical visits for mdHACM for studies in PF and Achilles Tendonitis.