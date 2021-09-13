Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Twinbrooke Shopping Centre for $34M cash
Sep. 13, 2021 7:49 AM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trades 1.1% lower premarket after it acquired a 100% interest in Fairfax, Virginia-based Twinbrooke Shopping Centre; acquisition was sourced off-market for a purchase price of $33.8M cash.
- The property is 86% occupied and anchored by Safeway and Walgreens; company expects to increase value of Twinbrooke over time through remerchandising and incremental capital investment.
- Federal Realty accretively acquired 5 properties totaling 1.9 M sq. feet and 135 acres at a gross value of $441M of which Federal will own an average 82% interest.