Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Twinbrooke Shopping Centre for $34M cash

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trades 1.1% lower premarket after it acquired a 100% interest in Fairfax, Virginia-based Twinbrooke Shopping Centre; acquisition was sourced off-market for a purchase price of $33.8M cash.
  • The property is 86% occupied and anchored by Safeway and Walgreens; company expects to increase value of Twinbrooke over time through remerchandising and incremental capital investment.
  • Federal Realty accretively acquired 5 properties totaling 1.9 M sq. feet and 135 acres at a gross value of $441M of which Federal will own an average 82% interest.
