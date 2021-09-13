Marriott Vacations brings back dividend, adds more buybacks after strong demand
Sep. 13, 2021 7:56 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) provides an update ahead of its appearance today at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum.
- The company says it continues to experience strong occupancies at most of its resorts, despite modestly elevated cancellation trends in certain markets due to the COVID-19 delta variant and the fires impacting Lake Tahoe. VAC guides for Q3 contract sales to be towards the lower end of the original guidance set for $380M to $410M. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 is seen approaching the 2019 levels.
- Due to the strong performance, Marriott Vacations (VAC)
- will use excess liquidity to prepay the remaining $250M of its 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2026. In addition, the company delivered a redemption notice of $250M of its outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes due 2025. A $0.54 per share quarterly dividend is reinstated and the board authorized the repurchase of up to $250M worth of its common stock.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.