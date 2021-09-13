Marriott Vacations brings back dividend, adds more buybacks after strong demand

  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) provides an update ahead of its appearance today at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum.
  • The company says it continues to experience strong occupancies at most of its resorts, despite modestly elevated cancellation trends in certain markets due to the COVID-19 delta variant and the fires impacting Lake Tahoe. VAC guides for Q3 contract sales to be towards the lower end of the original guidance set for $380M to $410M. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 is seen approaching the 2019 levels.
  • Due to the strong performance, Marriott Vacations (VAC)
  • will use excess liquidity to prepay the remaining $250M of its 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2026. In addition, the company delivered a redemption notice of $250M of its outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes due 2025. A $0.54 per share quarterly dividend is reinstated and the board authorized the repurchase of up to $250M worth of its common stock.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.