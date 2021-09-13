Forge Global to combine with SPAC Motive Capital, valuing company at $2B (updated)
Sep. 13, 2021
- Forge Global, an online platform for the trading of shares of private companies, agrees to combine with Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV), a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that values the combined company at $2B, the company confirmed in a statement.
- Interest in investing in privately held firms has heated up as startups wait longer to go public. Those transactions allow employees of the private companies to cash out their shares while some investors are able to get in early on companies with potentially fast growth.
- Still, most investors are usually not allowed to invest in privately held companies, since those transactions are generally limited to so-called accredited investors — those who meet certain wealth criteria, such as owning assets of over $1M, excluding their home.
- Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported the news.
- Forge Global says it has almost 400K registered users, including more than 123K accredited investors. The rest of the users are mostly either professional investment firms or employees from private companies seeking to sell their shares.
- Formed in 2014 as Equidate, the company has handled more than $10B of trades in more than 400 companies. It has since rebranded to Forge Global. It has arranged trades in companies such as Robinhood, Palantir Technologies, and Lyft before they went public.
- Other companies that aim to match up buyers and sellers of private shares include Carta, EquityZen, Nasdaq Private Market (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Zanbato, and ClearList, the WSJ said.
- In July, Nasdaq announced that Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley will invest in Nasdaq Private Market, to form a joint venture for a centralized secondary trading venue for issuers, brokers, shareholders, and prospective investors of private company stock.
- In December 2019, the SEC proposed to change the definition of accredited investor, which would have allowed more investors to access private capital markets.