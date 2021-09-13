ViacomCBS will divide Paramount into film and TV businesses - WSJ
Sep. 13, 2021 8:02 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor36 Comments
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) reportedly plans to divide the movie and television businesses of Paramount Pictures with Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins taking the reins of the films side and industry vet David Nevins handling the TV side.
- Wall Street Journal sources say the restructuring, which comes as the movie industry tries to recover from the pandemic-related audience loss, will be announced today.
- Nevins, currently in charge of Showtime and original content for the Paramount+ streaming service, will be taking over from Jim Gianopulos, who has served as Paramount chief executive since 2017.
- ViacomCBS shares are up 1% in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street Journal reported last week that Nevins was set to take the Paramount reins, but the business division information is new.