Farmmi under pressure on pricing ordinary shares offering

Sep. 13, 2021 8:09 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Agricultural products supplier Farmmi has priced its underwritten public offering of 368,261,717 ordinary shares at $0.22/share, with expected gross proceeds of ~$81M.
  • The offering also comprises pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares that will be issued at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.
  • Closing date is expected to be September 15, 2021.
  • The ordinary shares are trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "FAMI".
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital needs and capital expenditures.
  • FAMI -46.23% pre-market
