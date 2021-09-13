Farmmi under pressure on pricing ordinary shares offering
Sep. 13, 2021
- Agricultural products supplier Farmmi has priced its underwritten public offering of 368,261,717 ordinary shares at $0.22/share, with expected gross proceeds of ~$81M.
- The offering also comprises pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares that will be issued at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.
- Closing date is expected to be September 15, 2021.
- The ordinary shares are trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "FAMI".
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital needs and capital expenditures.
- FAMI -46.23% pre-market