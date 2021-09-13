PGT Innovations prices $575M debt offering
Sep. 13, 2021 8:10 AM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has priced upsized offering of $575M of 4.375% senior notes due 2029, which are being issued at 100.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from September 24, 2021.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 24.
- The notes are being offered to finance, together with any borrowings under its credit agreement, the purchase price of the Anlin acquisition by Western Window, indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company as operated by Anlin.
- Anlin acquisition was announced on Sep.2 and is expected to close in Q4.
- Net proceeds to be used for redeeming in full $425M in aggregate principal amount of the company's 6.75% senior notes due 2026 and repay the entire $54M outstanding amount under its existing term loan credit facility.
- Previously (Sep.10), PGT Innovations to raise $515M in senior notes private placement.