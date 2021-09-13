BELLUS gains on positive interim findings from trial for patients with chronic cough

Sep. 13, 2021 8:13 AM ETBELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) has added ~25.0% in the pre-market after the company announced positive interim findings from an ongoing Phase 2b trial for BLU-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough (“RCC”).
  • Citing a preplanned interim analysis, the company said at least one dose of BLU-5937 met the predefined probability threshold for clinical efficacy in terms of placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency.
  • Consistent with previous trials for the therapy, the taste-related adverse events were limited, BELLUS Health (BLU) noted, adding that there were no serious adverse events.
  • “We believe the encouraging SOOTHE Phase 2b trial interim analysis will enable us to accelerate the planning for our Phase 3 program while awaiting SOOTHE final results,” CEO Roberto Bellini noted.
  • The trial enrollment is currently in progress as planned, and the company intends to disclose topline data from the trial in Q4 2021.
  • Read: The dosing of Phase 2b SOOTHE trial for BLU-5937 in RCC got underway in December.
