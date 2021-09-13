Alnylam submits vutrisiran application to EMA for amyloidosis

Sep. 13, 2021 8:19 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Document with diagnosis amyloidosis in a hospital.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") for vutrisiran to treat hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with polyneuropathy.
  • The agency will review the application based on 9-month data from the HELIOS-A phase 3 study.
  • In that study, vutrisiran met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in neuropathy, quality of life, and gait speed.
  • The medication is dosed once every three months.
  • Vutrisiran has Orhan Drug status in the EU U.S. and an FDA action date of April 14, 2022.
  • Last month, Alnylam completed enrollment in the HELIOS-B phase 3 trial.
