Alnylam submits vutrisiran application to EMA for amyloidosis
Sep. 13, 2021 8:19 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") for vutrisiran to treat hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with polyneuropathy.
- The agency will review the application based on 9-month data from the HELIOS-A phase 3 study.
- In that study, vutrisiran met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in neuropathy, quality of life, and gait speed.
- The medication is dosed once every three months.
- Vutrisiran has Orhan Drug status in the EU U.S. and an FDA action date of April 14, 2022.
- Last month, Alnylam completed enrollment in the HELIOS-B phase 3 trial.