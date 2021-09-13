ClearOne to raise $10M in private placement
Sep. 13, 2021 8:18 AM ETClearOne, Inc. (CLRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) entered into definitive agreements with investors to purchase 3.62M shares in a private placement priced at-the-market; also plans to issue investors warrants.
- The purchase price for one share and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.76; warrants have an exercise price of $2.64/share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half years from issuance.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$10M; net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Sep.15.
- During the weekend, the company amended and restated the terms of its $2M bridge loan originally obtained from Edward D. Bagley in July.
- The amended and restated Bridge Loan extended the latest maturity date from Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
- Shares trading 0.7% higher premarket.