Tower Semi stock gains on new lidar integrated circuit technology
Sep. 13, 2021 8:20 AM ETTower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) announces the development of lidar integrated circuit technology designed for advanced driver-assistance systems and self-driving vehicles.
- The IC was designed by researchers from the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering using Tower Semiconductor's open foundry Silicon Photonics platform.
- Tower says the IC has optical phased arrays – hundreds of compact optical antennas -- along with amplitude and phase modulators on a silicon chip for accurate 3D imaging of the vehicle's surrounding environment without the need for moving parts. The field of view, resolution, and scanning pattern and speed are all programmable, allowing the system to respond faster to real-world scenarios.
- “We are proud to collaborate on this innovative and fundamental breakthrough LiDAR technology which is a step towards making safe autonomous vehicles and robots a reality. Tower believes that only through such pathbreaking scientific research today we can enable engineering solutions for tomorrow,” says Dr. Ed Preisler, Director of RF & HPA Technology Development, Tower Semiconductor.
- Tower Semiconductor shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $29.53.
- Last week, the company announced a collaboration with Quintessent to create a foundry silicon photonics platform.