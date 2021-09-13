Modine Manufacturing Company inks licensing deal with Advancoat

Sep. 13, 2021 8:21 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • U.S. provider of engineered heat transfer systems Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has announced a strategic partnership and license agreement with engineering company Advancoat.
  • Advancoat provides corrosion protection and indoor air quality solutions for the HVAC/R industry. As part of the agreement, Advancoat will provide Modine's Insitu coatings services to the South Florida market.
  • Modine will close its Pompano Beach, Florida facility as a result. The decision is part of the company's strategy to expand its coatings business by entering into strategic licensing deals with high quality partners.
  • This announcement follows a very active period in Modine licensee growth, which has resulted in over 90 licensed applicators in the Americas region.
