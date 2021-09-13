Dream Finders Homes to acquire McGuyer Homebuilders assets
Sep. 13, 2021 8:35 AM ETDream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) entered a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of Houston, Texas-based homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders (MHI) and related affiliates.
- DFH expects to acquire ~1,850 homes in backlog while MHI stakeholders will retain ~1K finished lots and DFH will have the option to purchase the finished lots over the two years subsequent to the MHI acquisition effective closing date.
- MHI, doing business as Coventry Homes, builds in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and has closed 2K+ homes in FY20 with an average sales price of $441,779, generating revenues of $900M+.
- Related to the MHI acquisition, DFH plans to pay-off the construction lines of credit MHI has historically used to finance its inventory.
- DFH exercised its right for a $300M increase in commitments under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which reached $750M, to finance MHI’s work in process inventory.
- The company expects to close the transaction in early Q4 when it will own and control 40K+ lots.
- On closure, DFH expects to acquire ~200 finished lots as well as finished lot options to purchase an additional 4.5K lots.
- MHI expects to have 100+ active selling communities at closing and, post-closing on a consolidated basis, DFH expects to have 220+ active selling communities.
- DFH expects to issue 150K shares of newly-designated Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with an initial liquidation preference of $1K/share and a par value $0.01/share for total purchase price of $150M.