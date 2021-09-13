Soho China shares plunge after Blackstone deal falls apart
- Investors are bailing out of shares of developer Soho China (OTCPK:SOHOF) after the collapse of a $3B takeover.
- Soho China is down 34% in Hong Kong.
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) decided to pull its bid, citing a "lack of sufficient progress" in the antitrust approval process.
- Soho China has been looked on as a takeover target with pressure on profit from a drying up project pipeline and a decline in office rents, Bloomberg reports.
- Soho China founders Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin have been the targets of critcism in China after U.S. real estate purchases and donations to Harvard, with accusations they are selling up and taking their assets out of the country, the FT says.
- Along with a crackdown on tech giants, China's regulators have been taking aim at big deals.
- Jefferies says the moves by the Chinese government highlight the dangers of passive investing.