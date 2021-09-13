Genworth Financial launches Enact mortgage insurance unit IPO
Sep. 13, 2021 8:45 AM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- After months of delays, Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) Enact Holdings private mortgage insurance subsidiary starts its initial public offering 13.3M shares of common stock with an expected offering price of $19-$20 per share.
- All of the shares are being offered by Genworth Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial and net proceeds from the offering will go to Genworth Holdings.
- Genworth Holdings expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to additional number of shares just under 2M of Enact's common stock.
- In addition to the shares being sold in the IPO, some investment funds managed by Bayview Asset Management LLC have agreed to purchase shares of Enact's common stock from GHI in a concurrent private sale at a price per share equal the the IPO price less the underwriting discount. Bayview agreed to buy 14.7M shares of Enact common stock if the IPO price is less than or equal to $22 per share, or 4M shares if the IPO price is greater than $22 per share but less than or equal to $24 per share.
- At the upper end of the pricing range, Genworth Holdings would get gross proceeds of about $600M from the IPO, over-allotment option and concurrent private sale.
- The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT".
- In May, the company delayed the IPO due to trading volatility in the mortgage insurance business.
- In August, Genworth refiled its plan to partly spin off Enact in an IPO. That came after Genworth terminated its merger with China Oceanwide after years of trying to close that transaction.