Largest cannabis ETF MJ is set to have a 2X inverse leveraged partner fund in MJIN
Sep. 13, 2021 9:42 AM ETETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)HITIBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The largest cannabis ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) with assets under management of $1.17B will soon have a partnering 2X inverse leveraged fund.
- The 2X inverse leveraged cannabis exchange traded fund coming to market is the ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN), as a prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- MJIN will track the Prime Alternative Harvest Index just like MJ.
- MJIN, similarly to MJ, will focus on global businesses engaged in the legal cultivation of cannabis, including industrial hemp, or the legal production, marketing, or distribution of cannabis, including industrial hemp, products for medical or non-medical purposes.
- The only difference is that MJIN will be working in an inverse leveraged direction.
- According to the prospectus of MJIN, it notes that a cannabis company is considered to be primarily engaged in a line of business if it derives more than 50% of its revenue from such activity.
- MJIN will also come with an expense ratio of 0.95% and will be listed on the NYSE.
- In related news, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) says the company's shares have now been included in the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF.