Applied UV rallies on Aircode international expansion in South Korean schools
Sep. 13, 2021 8:52 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) trades 9.3% higher premarket after announcing that its Southeast Asia distributor has installed Airocide units in ~100 schools that have created designated observation rooms where students are required to stay for a certain period prior to seeing a school nurse.
- With 18K+ K-12 facilities and ~350 universities in South Korea, Applied UV expects that these installations will serve as a platform for the expansion of the Airocide solution into additional areas.
- "These significant installations in South Korea follow on our recently announced awards of Airocide units at schools located in Uruguay and Switzerland and illustrate the urgent challenges faced by schools globally as a result of COVID-19," CEO Q Saeed commented.