Manhattan Associates to modernize distribution, operations of Imperfect Foods

Sep. 13, 2021 8:53 AM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announces that Imperfect Foods has selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to modernize its distribution operations and support its rapid and ongoing growth.
  • Implementation is set to complete in Q4 2021 at its pilot distribution center in San Antonio, Texas, with its remaining five DCs to immediately follow.
  • “Having recently announced its pledge to become a net-zero carbon operation by 2030, Imperfect Foods will benefit from the many advanced features that improve supply chain sustainability found in Manhattan Active WM. We look forward to helping Imperfect Foods take this important initiative and its overall business success to the next level," said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas.
