Virgin Galactic trades lower as flight launch delay weighed
Sep. 13, 2021 8:54 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is lower in early trading after the company announced that its Unity 23 flight window is being pushed back to mid-October or later while the company checks on a manufacturer warning.
- Truist is defending the stock this morning, saying the delay does not impact the long-term thesis for SPCE. The firm keeps a Buy rating on Virgin Galactic in place for patient investors. Some Wall Street bears have cropped up on Virgin Galactic over the last few months.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) are down 3.18% premarket to $24.36.
