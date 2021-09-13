Virgin Galactic trades lower as flight launch delay weighed

Virgin Galactic"s SpaceShipTwo, First Commercial Spacecraft, Unveiled In CA
David McNew/Getty Images News

  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is lower in early trading after the company announced that its Unity 23 flight window is being pushed back to mid-October or later while the company checks on a manufacturer warning.
  • Truist is defending the stock this morning, saying the delay does not impact the long-term thesis for SPCE. The firm keeps a Buy rating on Virgin Galactic in place for patient investors. Some Wall Street bears have cropped up on Virgin Galactic over the last few months.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) are down 3.18% premarket to $24.36.
  • Read more about the SPCE flight delay.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.