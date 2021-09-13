Leap Therapeutics gains after announcing upcoming presentation for GIT cancer candidate
Sep. 13, 2021 8:56 AM ETLeap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX), BGNEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has added ~27.4% in the pre-market on above-average volume after the company announced key initial findings from the first-line cohort in its DisTinGuish study.
- The Phase 2a clinical trial targeting patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ) is designed to evaluate Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01 in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and chemotherapy.
- The data will be part of the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, and the company has also scheduled a conference call on Friday, Sept. 17 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the early results.
- The patients, who got the full cycle of DKN-01 showed 68.2% of overall response rates (ORR). The ORR in DKK1-high patients was 90% as opposed to a 56% ORR in DKK1-low patients.
- In the overall intent-to-treat patients, including those did not who receive the full cycle of therapy, the ORR was 60%, with 75% ORR in DKK1-high patients and 56% ORR in DKK1-low patients.
- Read: The mid-stage trial for DKN-01 targeting G/GEJ patients got underway in Sept. 2020.