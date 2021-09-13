AGCO buys Faromatics
Sep. 13, 2021 8:56 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has acquired precision livestock farming company, Farm Robotics and Automation S.L. (Faromatics).
- Faromatics has developed the world's first ceiling-suspended robot, 'ChickenBoy,' which monitors broiler chickens and helps farmers increase animal welfare and farm productivity. The robot uses a set of sensors to measure thermal sensation, air quality, light and sound. It also employs artificial intelligence to identify risks to health, welfare and farm equipment.
- Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This Faromatics acquisition supports our vision of being farmers' most trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions across every area of our business. We’re excited to create smart technology solutions for livestock producers, strengthen our existing capabilities, and accelerate innovation that helps our customers increase profitability while improving animal welfare."
