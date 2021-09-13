Benson Hill to acquire soy crushing facility assets from Rose Acre Farms

Sep. 13, 2021 9:04 AM ETBenson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Benson Hill has announced the expansion of its ingredients infrastructure by entering into a definitive agreement to purchase a soybean crushing facility from Seymour, Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms.
  • This investment represents a significant milestone in the execution of the Co.'s growth plan, and will be funded through the expansion of Benson Hill's debt facility with Western Technology Investment.
  • Acquisition will further solidify the Co.'s position in the value chain to support production of a robust portfolio of proprietary, non-GMO, identity preserved and sustainable soy protein and oil ingredients for the human food and animal feed markets.
  • On May 10, 2021, Benson Hill announced a definitive business combination agreement with Star Peak (NYSE:STPC)
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of September.
