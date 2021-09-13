Verisk's AIR estimates up to $30B insured losses from Hurricane Ida
Sep. 13, 2021 9:07 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics' (NASDAQ:VRSK) AIR Worldwide provides insured loss estimates for Hurricane Ida to include impacts of inland flooding across the entirety of its track, including the Northeast.
- AIR estimates that now its Ida’s insured industry losses will range from $20B to $30B. Wind and storm surge losses are estimated to range from $17B to $25B and private -market insured losses from inland flooding of $2.5B to $5B.
- The model include insured physical damage to property, additional living expenses, and a 5% leakage, which is assumed to estimate the amount of damage/losses caused by storm surge attributed to wind for residential lines, among other factors.
- According to AIR and Xactware analyses, "materials costs have gone up significantly in the past year from supply chain disruption in the construction market. Although these costs have moderated since their peak in July when they were 80% higher than September of last year, they remain about 30% higher."
