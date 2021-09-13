Diversey to raise $500M in senior notes private offering

Sep. 13, 2021 9:08 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) announced that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond plans to offer $500M principal amount of senior notes in a private offering.
  • It also commenced a process to refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities, which is expected to include the repayment of its existing term loan facilities and the entry into a new ~$1,500M senior secured term loan facility.
  • Net proceeds from the refinancing plus cash on hand will be used to repay in full the company's outstanding borrowings under its existing term loan facilities.
  • Net proceeds along with available cash to be used for redeeming all of its existing 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 at a redemption price equal to 101.406% of the principal amount.
